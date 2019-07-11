Major Sheffield road flooded and homes left without water after main bursts
A major Sheffield road has flooded this morning with many homes left without water following a burst main.
By Dan Windham
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 08:33
Part of Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road has flooded after the water burst with many homeowners saying their water supply has been affected.
Homes in the S2 and S7 area have reported being without water and Yorkshire Water said they have taken similar complaints from people across the city.
Yorkshire Water said they are treating the issue as an emergency and said the team will be on site as soon as possible to start the repairs.
They said that the average timescale is within 4-6 hours for the supplies to be back on but said it could be sooner.
More to follow.