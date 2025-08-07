M18 closure: Update on 'concern for safety' incident that shut all lanes of South Yorkshire motorway
The M18 was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) between junction 1 - heading into the Hellaby area of Rotherham - and junction 2, which leads onto the A1.
Traffic cameras showed back-to-back queues on the busy motorway with traffic at a standstill for hours.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident was out of concern for the safety of a woman.
A spokesperson said: “We responded to a concern for the safety of a woman near the M18 yesterday shortly before 4.25pm.
“Emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital.
“A road closure was in place between junctions 1 and 2 in both directions and reopened at around 7.40pm.”
