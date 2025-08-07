Management behind the iconic Abbeydale Picture House have launched the first stage of their redevelopment project.

True North Brew Co. took over the beloved venue on Abbeydale Road earlier this year, and in that time have been sharing plans on how they intend to re-open and redevelop the once popular space.

Now, the team have announced that workers are on site as development begins on the first stage - Abbeydale Ballroom.

This redesigned basement venue will encompass multiple rooms, including the former ballroom - which many will know as the Shuffle Shack - the central room with small cinema space, and the bar, diner, and terrace area.

Work has begun on the new 'Abbeydale Ballroom'. | True North Brew Co.

The space will be re-envisioned as a social spot, open day-to-day and serving up pool, sports, drinks, food, and events.

Workers have a difficult task ahead of them though, as they work to a short timeframe, with hopes of opening the space this Autumn.

“This is where it really begins,” said Kane Yeardly, owner of True North.

“Abbeydale Ballroom is the first space we’ll reopen, and it’s going to set the tone for everything that follows within Abbeydale Picture House. It’s ambitious, but we’re all in.”

Future work is subject to planning approvals and heritage restrictions, with True North saying that ‘every detail must be carefully considered’.

The brewery intends to share regular updates leading up to the ballroom’s opening.