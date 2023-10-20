Closed roads and isolated flooding have added up to severe delays across Sheffield today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Severe delays are being reported on the M1 near Sheffield and throughout the city this afternoon as Storm Babet rain continues to fall.

Delays of up to 20 minutes are being reported on the motorway, while roads throughout the Steel City are seeing average speeds of 5mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after heavy rain all day today (October 20) has led to isolated flooding for motorists and entire roads being shut.

Here is a round-up of travel delays in Sheffield this afternoon.

Severe delays have been reported on the M1 near Sheffield (J33 through J36), will congestion also reported throughout the city.

Traffic on M1 near Sheffield - Delays of up to 20 minutes

An average speed of 20mph has reported on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near Sheffield J30 and J32, at the interchange with the M18. Delays of up to five minutes have also been report on between J32 and J34.

Southbound on the M1, severe delays of 21 minutes and increasing have been reported between J35 near Rotherham and J32, at the interchange with the M18 towards Doncaster.

Traffic in and around Sheffield on October 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe delays have been reported around Castle Beck, Normanton Spring and Intake as a result of the Mosborough Parkway northbound being closed in its entirety over flood concerns.

Localised flooding has been pictured on Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road, both of which are leading to average speeds of around 5mph.

Congestion on the M1 is leading to tailbacks in the Meadowhall area, with Medowhall Road moving very slowly.

Roads in Burngreave and Pitsmoor are severely congested, with Burngreave Road, Spital Hill and Barnsley Road all reporting average speeds of 5mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its proximity to the River Rivelin, Manchester Road and Rivelin Valley Road are both unusally and severely congested this afternoon, with tailbacks for well over six miles leading as far as Hollow Meadows.

All this has put a strain on the Sheffield ring road, with delays reported on Hanover Way, Ecclesall Road, Sheaf Street, Whitham Road and Brook Road all unusually congested.

It comes as multiple flood warnings have now been issued across Sheffield.

A total of 16 flood warnings have been issued and 10 flood alerts are in place. Chapeltown, Ecclesfield, Hillsbrough, Heeley and Kelham Island also among the most at-risk areas.