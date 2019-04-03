Have your say

A stretch of the M1 close to Sheffield is closed this morning following a pile-up.

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers are dealing with a ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’ on the northbound stretch of the M1 at Junction 30 for Barlborough.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious collision on the M1 near Sheffield this morning

The force said the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours.

Motorists are being urged to ‘avoid the area’ and find alternative routes.

