Police called to Doncaster street amid reports of ‘gangs’ fighting and attacking cars

0
Have your say

Police were called to a Doncaster street this morning after armed ‘gangs’ clashed, according to concerned residents.

They claim gang members clashed in St James Gardens, Balby, at around 3am.

A car was damaged during disorder in a Doncaster street this morning

A car was damaged during disorder in a Doncaster street this morning

CRIME: Police probe into attempted ram raid at Sheffield supermarket 

One man who witnessed the violence in the cul-de-sac said those involved were armed with pickaxe handles, meat cleavers and samurai swords.

COURT: Man told to prepare for custody after admitting sexually assaulting girl, 15

He said the men were fighting and ‘ramming cars’.

St James Gardens, Balby

St James Gardens, Balby

READ MORE: Sheffield flat closed as police investigate suspected ‘cuckooing’ by drug dealers

He said a number of cars parked in the street were damaged during the incident and blood can be seen where violence flared.

The resident said a number of police officers remain in the street this morning.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.