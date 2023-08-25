Firefighters feared oil tanker could explode and have explained cause of blaze at M1 junction used by Sheffield drivers

Emergency services feared an explosion could happen on the M1 near Sheffield, it has been revealed.

Firefighters say the concern was one of the reasons why the motorway was closed on Tuesday after a tanker caught light, closing the whole of the motorway between junctions 28 and 29 for several hours.

It was close to junction 29, which is commonly used by Sheffield residents heading south on the motorway.

The scene of the fire on Tuesday on the M1 after a tanker caught light. Firefighters were concerned over a possibly explosion and have now explained the cause of the fire. Picture: Derbyshire fire service

A report by Derbyshire fire service said: "The nature of the incident and the contents of the tanker posed a significant danger to firefighters and members of the public due to the potential for the tanker structure to fail. This brought the risk of an explosion and/or a running fire because of leaking fuel. An explosion could have also resulted in flying debris. These factors were a consideration in closing the M1 for safety reasons.

"Furthermore, as the fire resulted in a substantial smoke plume, this added a contamination risk for fire crews. This risk comes from combustible particles and fire gases within the smoke plume. This was another factor in our warning and informing message to residents and motorists to keep windows and doors shut during the incident."

An investigation into the cause of the oil tanker fire has concluded the most likely cause to be accidental, due to engine damage.

Firefighters from across Derbyshire were called to the fire on the M1 southbound between junction 28 and 29 at 10.32am on Tuesday.

Crews from South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and East Midlands Airport also attended, along with police, the Environment Agency and National Highways. Six fire engines, two water carriers, three foam units and one environmental protection unit were there

The driver of the vehicle was out by the time firefighters arrived.

Nearby residents were asked to keep their windows and doors shut during the incident due to the smoke plume. Motorists on the M1 and in the local area were also asked to keep their car windows closed.

The M1 was closed in both directions well into the afternoon for the safety of motorists, with the southbound carriageway not reopening fully until the following morning.

At the time of the fire, the tanker had been transporting used transformer oil for recycling. The cab of the vehicle suffered significant fire damage while the tanker itself maintained its structural integrity. However due to heat damage to some of the valves on the tanker, a significant amount of the contents escaped and became involved in the fire.

After tackling the fire, firefighters worked to bring the contents of the tanker to a safe temperature, so that it could be safely transferred to an alternative tanker for removal.

The affected tanker was then recovered from the M1, with final fire crews leaving the site at 9.15pm when the scene was handed back into the care of Highways.

Derbyshire crews attending the fire were from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Ascot Drive, Staveley, Belper, Bolsover, Ashbourne, Alfreton, Long Eaton, Heanor, Dronfield and Crich.