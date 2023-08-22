Firefighters remain on scene at an oil tanker fire on the M1 between junction 28 and 29.

The M1 is currently closed in both directions, and it is expected to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.

National Highways have confirmed that the M1 between junction 28 for Mansfield and junction 29 for Chesterfield is closed due to an oil tanker being on fire. The entry slip in both directions at J29 is also closed as emergency services continue tackling the blaze.

Residents in Tibshelf, Mansfield, and surrounding areas are being asked to keep windows and doors closed due to large plumes of black smoke.

Smoke billows from the huge tanker fire which has caused the M1 to close in both directions

There are currently 'severe delays' of approximately 60 minutes in both directions on approach to the closures. A diversion route is in place in both directions.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said six fire engines, two water carriers, two foam units and one environmental protection unit is being used. Teams from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and Derbyshire Constabulary are also supporting the response.