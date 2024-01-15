Two people seriously injured in hospital after horrific crash on country lane near Rotherham late on Sunday night

A man and a woman are seriously injured in hospital after a horrific car crash on a South Yorkshire road last night.

Both suffered their injuries when the car they were in left a country lane near Rotherham last night, and smashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with both casualties taken by ambulance to hospital. Both the man who was driving, and the woman who was his passenger, are still in hospital

Rotherham Lane, near Laughton, Rotherham. Two people are in hospital after a crash near the junction with Common Lane. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police described the incident in a statement they issued today.

It said: "At just after 10pm, officers responded to reports a black BMW 523i SE had collided with a tree after leaving the carriageway on Rotherham Lane, Laughton en le Morthen, around 50 metres north of the junction with Common Lane.

"The driver, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. They remain in hospital at this time." Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to the collision, is being urged to get in touch with officers who are investigating what happened. You can contact police online, using webchat or the police's online portal on https://orlo.uk/qF5Zf.

Alternatively, you can call 101 quoting incident number 881 of January 14, 2024.

Anyone with video can send it to the police by email.