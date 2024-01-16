News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: Here are 8 streets plagued by reported anti-social behaviour in city, new data shows

Anti-social behaviour is defined as 'acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress'.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 16th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

Newly-released crime figures from South Yorkshire Police have revealed the eight worst streets in Sheffield for reports of anti-social behaviour.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the eight worst streets in the city for anti-social behaviour in the city in November 2023.

The figures are for South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The Crime and Disorder Act (1998) definition of anti-social behaviour (ASB) states: "Acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household as (the defendant)."

According to South Yorkshire Police, anti-social behaviour (ASB) to report to the force may include: begging; the buying or selling of drugs in public; street drinking; off-road motorbikes; hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti; fireworks misuse; threatening/violent neighbours; fly tipping (if it is happening now); prostitution and indecent behaviour and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Call 999 in an emergency.

Anti-social behaviour continues to plague communities across Sheffield

The joint highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 5

2. On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

The joint highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield city centre, with 5

3. On or near Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

The joint second-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Toyne Street, Crookes, with 4

4. On or near Toyne Street, Crookes: 4 reports of anti-social behaviour

