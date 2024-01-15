2 . Sarah Brierley's murder

Monday, February 20, 2023: Sarah Brierley, aged 49, was found dead inside a property on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, shortly after 8am. On November 2, 2023,David Scott, aged 39, of Abbeyfield Road, near Burngreave, Sheffield, was jailed for the 'heartless' murder of Ms Brierley when Mr Justice Kerr sent him to begin a life sentence, and told him he must serve at least 29 years behind bars. Mr Justice Kerr told Scott: "You were supposed to be a friend of Ms Brierley's, you had been living with her...Ms Brierley trusted you to be alone with her in the flat, and you exploited and abused that trust. He said Scot had 'probably' killed Ms Brierley out of 'jealousy', after she 'professed' her love for his then-partner.