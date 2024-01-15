Sheffield has always had a reputation as being one of the safest of the UK's big cities.
But there were occasions during 2023 when residents in the city were left horrified after serious crime brought about tragedy.
We have looked back on the last 12 months and the cases to have shocked and caused devastation in Sheffield.
Here are 12 cases investigated or under investigation by South Yorkshire Police. Although all started as murder investigations, some subsequently led to convictions for other serious offences.
Some involved knives - which is one of the reasons why South Yorkshire Police have campaigned and run operations aimed to stop this problem, supported by a South Yorkshire mum, Lisa Theobald, who lost her son to knife crime in 2022, who is urging people not to carry blades.
Several of the crimes have led to prison sentences, including life terms.
Five cases are currently still under investigation by detectives.
2. Sarah Brierley's murder
Monday, February 20, 2023:
Sarah Brierley, aged 49, was found dead inside a property on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, shortly after 8am.
On November 2, 2023,David Scott, aged 39, of Abbeyfield Road, near Burngreave, Sheffield, was jailed for the 'heartless' murder of Ms Brierley when Mr Justice Kerr sent him to begin a life sentence, and told him he must serve at least 29 years behind bars. Mr Justice Kerr told Scott: "You were supposed to be a friend of Ms Brierley's, you had been living with her...Ms Brierley trusted you to be alone with her in the flat, and you exploited and abused that trust.
He said Scot had 'probably' killed Ms Brierley out of 'jealousy', after she 'professed' her love for his then-partner.
3. Marcia Grant's death
Wednesday, April 5, 2023: 60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car driven by a 12-year-old in Greenhill. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. a 12-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the collision. The boy, cannot be named for legal reasons, later entered a guilty plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court. Mrs Justice May sentenced the boy to two years in youth custody, and told him the time he has spent on remand will count towards his sentence.
4. Adam Abdul-Basit's death
Monday, May 8, 2023: 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, died after being stabbed on Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told the teenager collapsed and died on a stranger's doorstep, after allegedly being chased and fatally stabbed in a broad daylight attack. Xander Howarth, of Richmond Park View, Handsworth, Sheffield, and Thomas Hardiman, of Edenhall Road, Deep Pit, Sheffield, both 18, were found guilty of Mr Abdul-Basit murder by a jury in December.
