It’s the controversial ‘Dutch style’ roundabout that’s being built at Sheffield’s West Bar - and pedestrians are already trying it out.

With the belisha beacons up and running on Thursday, both pedestrians and a handful of cyclists were using the facility, which is yet to be completed or officially opened.

Originally due to be opened in October, it was put back until mid November, but work is still now ongoing to complete it, with construction workers, in high vis, still on site this week.

Pedestrians using the incomplete Dutch Roundabout at West Bar, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen | National World

While the site my not be finished, many were striding across purposefully on Thursday with the pedestrian crossings looking complete.

Some concerns have been raised over a similar roundabout in Cambridge, where the number of accidents was reported to have increased after pedestrians and cyclists were given priority, but supporters say the number of cyclists and pedestrians using had it also increased

I joined those using the incomplete facility on Thursday - and like many others felt safe and relaxed using it as a pedestrian.

A pedestrian crosses West Bar at the incomplete Dutch style roundabout. Photo: David Kessen | National World

I crossed the road a few times, and found the drivers happy to stop, and very considerate. For all the hype, as a pedestrian, the roundabout just works like a series of traditional zebra crossings.

I stopped at the kerb, and the motorists stopped to let me cross. My only concern was that it did not give the driver much time to stop when coming off the roundabout, but it did not seem to be a problem.

It is still not known when the cycle lanes will be completed, and the roundabout opened up properly.

We asked people using the pedestrian crossing what they thought.

Eddie Lauchlan, from Greenock, said: “It’s easy to get across, and easy to use. Looks pretty good.”

Chris Nightingale, from Beverley, near Hull, agreed, and felt safe.. He said: “I needed to get across, the car stopped, so all good.”

Tom Delany, from Herries Road, said he thought it might work when it it is up and running properly, and felt safe when he crossed.

But he said: “There are certainly parts where I don’t think people are looking. But hopefully when the whole system is open, hopefully it runs smoothly and safely.”

But he thought drivers would hold the key to how it worked.

Cyclist Nat Zimmermann thought it was fantastic. He said: “It’s not open yet but seems good so far. Traffic gave way to me. The traffic’s slow enough and I think people know what the road markings mean. I think it’s very good.”