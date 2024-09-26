As Sheffield Council works on a new ‘Dutch style roundabout’ scheme to try to make crossing West Bar safer, the incidents in the pictures show crashes on roads and railways across the city which should serve as a reminder as to why it is so important to drive carefully.
Sheffield Council is currently raising awareness of the new roundabout scheme, which gives pedestrians and cyclists the right of way. But a Sheffield Council report outlining the city’s road safety action plan stated that in 2022, a total of 306 people were killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions in the city as a whole – an increase of 30 per cent compared to 2021.
When including slight injuries, the overall number of casualties was 979, a 2.2 per cent increase.
It added: “However,when comparing Sheffield data to 2019, KSIs and all reported injuries have reduced at a rate above the national average. Whilst comparing the data with pre-pandemic |levels, we can see that the numbers are reducing, much more needs to be done.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Included the in the city’s plan, which was approved in March, was the expansion of the School Streets programme and part-time 20mph zones where roads are either closed or the speed limit reduced during the morning and afternoon school runs to give pupils and their parents a safe place to walk, cycle or wheel to and from the classroom, as well as capital projects.
This gallery serves as a reminder of what can happen when something goes wrong – and these pictures show some of the crashes that have stopped the city in its tracks over the years.
The incidents pictured included here date back to the 1950s, and include incidents which have happened on the city’s roads, as well as its railways.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.