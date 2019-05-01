Have your say

Motorists are being warned to expect long delays following a serious collision on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.

READ MORE: Teenagers hunted over Wetherspoons pub raid in Sheffield

The southbound M1 is closed between junctions 33 and 34 following a serious collision

The M1 is closed between junctions 33 and 34, near Tinsley, and traffic is being diverted.

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police release CCTV of man wanted over arson attacks at dance studio, florists and cafe

Highways England said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

POLICE: Woman found dead at Barnsley post office named by police

In a statement, the agency said: “For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

“If travelling towards this area from further afield, you may wish to consider an alternative route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

“Diversion route details and guidance is as follows – road users are advised to follow the 'solid black triangle' diversion symbols on road signs.

“Driving South, exit the M1 using J34 north slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

“At the roundabout, take the second exit onto A631 and proceed along the lower deck of the viaduct beneath the M1 approximately 800m to the next junction – M1 Junction 34 South.

“At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A6178, Sheffield Road, and proceed along this road approximately two miles to the roundabout with the A630 – Centenary Way.

“At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630, Centenary Way, and proceed along this road approximately two miles to the junction with the M1 – J33.

“At the roundabout, take the first exit to re-join M1 south.”

More to follow.

Highways England is working closely with our emergency services colleagues including South Yorkshire Police, who led the response to this incident.