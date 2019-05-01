South Yorkshire Police release CCTV of man wanted over arson attacks at dance studio, florists and cafe

Have your say

CCTV has been released of a man wanted over arson attacks at a dance studio, florists and cafe in Rotherham.

The fires in Laughton were all started between 2am and 3am on Saturday, April 20.

Police officers want to trace a man over a series of arson attacks in Laughton, Rotherham

Police officers investigating the incident believe the man in the CCTV footage could hold vital information.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 187 of April 20.