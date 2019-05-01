A woman found dead at a Barnsley post office has been named today by South Yorkshire Police.

Deborah Jane Neale, aged 60, was found dead at Cudworth post office, where she lived, at around 11.15pm on Friday, April 19.

Deborah Neale

A post-mortem examination carried out following her death proved inconclusive and further tests to determine exactly how she died are under way.

Two men, aged 34 and 57, who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death, were released under investigation after questioning.

Detectives investigating the death want to hear from anyone who saw Miss Neale on the day her body was found so that they can establish where she had been earlier that day, what she had been doing and who she had been with.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1,102 of April 19.