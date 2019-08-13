Bomb disposal experts carry out enquiries on major Sheffield road
Bomb disposal experts were called to a major Sheffield road following reports of suspicious looking items in the street.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 20:59
Emergency services were called to Herries Road, Norwood, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the items were believed to have been security sensors from nearby shops.
A huge police cordon was set up on Herries Road around the junction with Norwood Avenue.