Meet the Sheffield United fan who celebrated the Blades’ first Premier League goal in 12 years in style and became famous on Match of the Day

The United striker showed pure passion after coming off the bench to secure the equaliser with just two minutes of the game remaining.

But Sharp has a rival in terms of memorable clips from the Blades’ trip to the south coast in the shape of Tony Hill, who was captured by BBC’s Match of the Day’s cameras celebrating the goal with a steward.

Tony was filmed grabbing hold of the steward at the front of the stand before nervously glancing at a neighbouring police officer.

Tony, aged 38, said: “Apparently I am a legend now. I’ve been told that I’ve turned into a legend.

“I had been talking to the steward and the police officer before the goal and when we got the free kick that we scored from I told the steward: ‘If this goes in, you are having it’.

“He took it in really good spirits to be fair. He had a big smile on his face.”

Sheffield United fan Tony Hill celebrating a win for the Blades at Hull City last season

Tony, who has been following the Blades for 31 years and going home and away since he was 17, will be taking up his seat at Bramall Lane on Sunday, when United host Crystal Palace.

He said: “I didn’t expect the cameras to pick it up to be honest. I’d just got home and was having a Chinese and a few beers and my other half shouted me when it came on and I said: ‘It’s okay, I’m recording it.

“She said: ‘No, you’re on.’ My phone went crazy and Facebook went berserk. It was just pure emotion. I’ve been through the tough times so all the emotion just came out.”

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (right) celebrates scoring the equaliser at Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

Tony, who sits in the family stand at Bramall Lane, said he thought manager Chris Wilder had recruited well and was confident United would stay in the top flight.

He said: “Chris has made some good signings, clever signings. People who have got a point to prove, such as Luke Freeman, who didn’t get a chance at Arsenal, and just brought in good additions to what we’ve got.

“I’m really looking forward to watching what happens but I’d take a comfortable 14th now. I want us to be safe and comfortable.”