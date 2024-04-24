Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a shocking collision with a car as he was riding his scooter in a South Yorkshire village.

The 11 year old youngster suffered the injuries in an incident in Harthill near Rotherham, when he was involved in a collision with a BMW late on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were sent to the scene, with the youngster taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained today.

Picture shows the start of Winney Hill, Harthill. Photo: Google

South Yorkshire Police closed the road while emergency personnel worked at the scene yesterday evening.

Police said in a statement: “We were called at 4.30pm last night (April 23) following reports of a collision on Winney Hill in the Harthill area of Rotherham.

“It is reported that an 11-year-old boy riding a scooter was involved in a collision with a black BMW Estate.

“The road was closed while officers conducted their work, with the 11-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He remains there in a stable condition.”

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene, and has helped police with their investigation. The road was fully re-opened later the same evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information to get in touch with us on 101, quoting incident number 579 of 23 April 2024, or report information online.

Buses were also diverted while emergency services had the road closed.

Stagecoach says its number 21 service was unable to get to the village.