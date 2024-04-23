Harthill crash: Buses diverted after rush hour crash between rural Rotherham villages
Buses forced to divert after incident blocks road near Rotherham at busy time
Stagecoach says its number 21 service was unable to get to the village of Harthill, after a crash which had happened on the road between there and Kiveton crossroads.
Stabgecoach Yorkshire said in a statement on social media: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) our 21 services are unable to reach Harthill. We will be terminating at Kiveton cross roads and resuming service back to Rotherham from here.”
They made the announcement just before 5.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information about the incident.
