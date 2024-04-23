Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buses have been diverted this evening after a car crash on a lane near Rotherham.

Stagecoach says its number 21 service was unable to get to the village of Harthill, after a crash which had happened on the road between there and Kiveton crossroads.

Stabgecoach Yorkshire said in a statement on social media: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) our 21 services are unable to reach Harthill. We will be terminating at Kiveton cross roads and resuming service back to Rotherham from here.”

They made the announcement just before 5.30pm.