Flooding on Sheffield-Manchester line disrupts trains

Trains between Sheffield and Manchester are disrupted today due to flooding on the line.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:14 am
Edale railway station has flooded

Services operated by East Midlands Railways, Northern and TransPennine Express are affected this morning, with trains set to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Edale, with the stretch between Sheffield and Stockport affected.

More to follow.