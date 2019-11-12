Flooding on Sheffield-Manchester line disrupts trains
Trains between Sheffield and Manchester are disrupted today due to flooding on the line.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:13 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:14 am
Services operated by East Midlands Railways, Northern and TransPennine Express are affected this morning, with trains set to be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Edale, with the stretch between Sheffield and Stockport affected.
More to follow.