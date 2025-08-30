First Bus South Yorkshire has increased fare prices for children and students in the county just days before the new school year.

The price per fare for children has increased 10p per journey, and up by 30p for students.

Ticket Current New as of August 31, 2025 Student Single £1.50 £1.80 18 - 21 Single £1.50 £1.80 Student SY Week £18.50 £19.00 South Yorkshire Student three month £140 £168 South Yorkshire Student 12 month £320 £384 Child Day £3 £3.10 Child Week £10.40 10.90 Child Four Week £40 £42 Child 5X Singles £5 No Longer Available Child 15X Singles £15 No Longer Available Child 20X Singles £20 No Longer Available Sheffield Only Student Sheffield Week £13.50 £16 Sheffield Student 4 week £47 £54

The move, which First Bus published on August 28 and taking effect on August 31 - leaving less than a week before schools go back - has been scolded by Mayor for South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard as “simply not good enough.”

Oliver Coppard in a statement said: “I’m deeply disappointed to hear that First Bus has chosen to hike fares for young people, and with barely any notice.

“What’s worse, they gave us almost no warning, and even less to passengers. That’s simply not good enough.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard has scolded First Bus for announcing price increases for children and students in South Yorkshire with less than a week before schools go back. | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“At a time when I’m working hard to open up opportunity for our young people, through schemes like our Barnsley Micard pilot, First is heading in the opposite direction.

“South Yorkshire deserves a real public transport system – with the emphasis on public.”

Mr Coppard used the price hike to support his case for bringing transport like buses and Sheffield’s Supertram under public control, stating: “...our region deserves better. And I won’t stop until we get it.”

The fare increase would be in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham - but Barnsley Council recently introduced subsidised free bus travel for under 18s.

The new prices increase fares for children by 10p per journey and 30p per journey for students in South Yorkshire. | nw

First Bus defended the price increases as their first changes for students in two years.

Ste Brito-Coll, Head of Commercial for First Bus South Yorkshire, said in a statement: “From Sunday 31st August we are making some changes to our fares for young people across South Yorkshire.

“Our student fares have not changed in Sheffield for almost two years and remain competitive with other operators within the area.

“The decision was not made lightly, and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible while continuing to invest and manage increases in our costs that are affecting bus operators and the wider economy.

“We work closely with our partners and local transport authorities and usually share details of changes with them as far in advance as possible, but recognise this time we fell short. We’ll be learning from this and will ensure communication is improved.”