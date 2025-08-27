‘Chaos’ fears from residents as double yellow lines proposed for Penistone Street to keep buses moving

Double yellow lines could be introduced along the south side of Clarel Street in Penistone after Barnsley Council received complaints about buses and large vehicles being blocked by parked cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, which go before cabinet on September 3, would ban parking on that side of the street following reports of “perpetual obstruction” caused by vehicles blocking both the carriageway and the pavement.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) raised the alarm after three bus services faced delays and cancellations. Council traffic officers observed vehicles parked “unevenly in blocks” creating pinch points, and “half-on, half-off footway parking forcing pedestrians to walk in the road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some residents objected during consultation, saying the plans would make life harder for families.

Double yellow lines could be introduced along the south side of Clarel Street in Penistone after Barnsley Council received complaints about buses and large vehicles being blocked by parked cars.

One parent said they needed to park outside their home because they had two small children and a puppy, adding that “elderly residents rely on external support and so require on-street parking outside their houses”. Another objector, expecting a baby, worried there would be no room for health visitors to park.

Others warned the changes would simply push all parking onto the opposite side of the road, causing drivers to face off in the middle of the street. One described it as a recipe for “confrontations”, while another claimed the move would “create chaos” and prevent visitors from stopping.

Another long-term resident argued that parking had “worked well since 1985” and accused the council of sending the wrong “ecological message” if people were forced to pave over gardens for driveways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, officers stressed that the “role of the highway is not to provide parking” but to keep roads safe and passable for pedestrians, including wheelchair users and parents with prams, who are often forced into the road when cars block the footway. They warned that without action, bus services could be withdrawn entirely and emergency vehicles risk being delayed.

Council officers also pointed out, however, that all homes on the south side of the street, where the double yellow lines will go, already have driveways, so residents still have off-road parking available.

Cabinet will be asked to approve the advertised layout in full, with officers warning that allowing intermittent stretches of parking would still create a “chicane effect” and fail to solve the problem.

The scheme, which will cost around £7,500 to advertise and implement, is being fully funded by Stagecoach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report states the move is necessary to ensure bus services are not withdrawn, refuse collections and deliveries can continue, and emergency vehicles can get through. It also highlights the safety benefits of preventing pavement parking.

If approved, the Head of Highways and Engineering and the Head of Legal Services will be authorised to make and implement the Traffic Regulation Order.