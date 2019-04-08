Tram train services in South Yorkshire will run to a different timetable today because of a fault.

Services between Sheffield Cathedral and Parkgate were cancelled earlier but they are now running again, although services are not as frequent.

Tram train service from Parkgate will now run at 59 minutes past the hour and 31 minutes past the hour until further notice.

Cathedral to Parkgate services will only run every half hour until further notice – on the hour and at 27 minutes past the hour.

The tram train service was launched last October to improve links between Rotherham and Sheffield.

The project cost £75 million.

More to follow.