Four men due to stand trial over murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

Four men accused of murdering a dad-of-three in Sheffield are due to go on trial today.

The murder suspects are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over the death of Jarvin Blake, aged 22, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave in March 2018.

Jarvin Blake

Jarvin, who had three children under five, was knifed in broad daylight at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the attack has since made a full recovery.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are all charged with charged with murder.

Walker is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the attack on Jarvin's friend.