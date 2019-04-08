Have your say

The murder of a man stabbed in Sheffield remains unsolved nearly eight months after the fatal knife attack.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Uppethorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Arrests have been made in connection with the death but nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives have issued repeated appeals for information on the whereabouts of a man they believe could hold vital information about the stabbing.

Ahmed Farrah, 30, who has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted and is claimed to be actively evading arrest.

Officers involved in the search for Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, have carried out enquiries nationwide and in Somalia.

A £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 827 of August 14.