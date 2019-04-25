Have your say

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in which a car overturned and landed on its roof on a Sheffield estate this afternoon.

Witnesses said the car was travelling along Doe Royd Lane, Parson Cross, when it overturned.

Some of the car’s windows shattered during the incident.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

At around 1.45pm today the damaged car was blocking the road while paramedics assessed the driver.

Local residents said they were unclear whether there were any passengers in the vehicle.

More to follow.