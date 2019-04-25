A gunman who shot at a Sheffield councillor’s home is still at large – and the firearm used has not yet been found.

Detectives are investigating a gun attack at Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nobody was injured but afterwards bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the semi-detached home the city councillor shares with his family.

Armed police were deployed to the crime scene and a search of the area was mounted but the gunman went to ground and has not yet been traced.

The weapon used in the attack has not yet been recovered.

Detectives investigating the shooting, which is not believed to have been politically motivated, are linking it with a spate of incidents in Sheffield over Easter, including the stabbing of a 34-year-old man in South View Road, Sharrow, last Thursday.

Bassan Khan, 19, of South View Road, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and possession of a Class A drug.

The night before the shooting at Coun Maroof’s home, two men - aged 18 and 26 – were stabbed in Abbeydale Road and a short time after the shooting the windows in a house in South View Road were smashed.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and our officers are working tirelessly to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We will not stop until the offenders are in custody.

“If anyone knows anything that may help our enquiries, I would urge them to get in touch.

“Sheffield is still a safe place to live, work and visit, but if you are concerned please do contact us.”

He said ‘extensive enquiries’ are under way and revealed that hours of CCTV footage is being examined as detectives piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.