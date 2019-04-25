Have your say

A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a rush hour crash in Sheffield.

The man was arrested after a multi-vehicle collision on Spital Hill, Burngreave, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the smash between Saville Street and Spital Street at around 3.45pm.

It led to a closure of the road and a severe build up of rush hour traffic.

In a statement issued this morning, South Yorkshire Police said: “No one was seriously injured and one male has been detained for dangerous driving.”

More to follow.