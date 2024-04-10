Park Grange Road: Three boys arrested after man, 29, was stabbed in armpit on Sheffield estate

The man was rushed to hospital.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was stabbed in the armpit in Arbourthorne on Sunday (April 7).

Police officers were called to the scene near the tram stop on Park Grange Road at around 6.30pm.

The three teenagers, aged 15, 15, and 16, have since been released on police bail.

Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park.

A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was approached by a trio and an altercation took place.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star earlier this week: “It is reported that a man was walking along the road when he was approached by three unknown men. 

“An altercation then took place and the victim suffered a single stab wound to his armpit.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 733 of April 7, 2024 when getting in touch.

It was the first in a spate of stabbings in the city, with two more occurring in the next two days on St Mary’s Gate and Staniforth Road.

