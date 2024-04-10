Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was stabbed in the armpit in Arbourthorne on Sunday (April 7).

Police officers were called to the scene near the tram stop on Park Grange Road at around 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three teenagers, aged 15, 15, and 16, have since been released on police bail.

Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park.

A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was approached by a trio and an altercation took place.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star earlier this week: “It is reported that a man was walking along the road when he was approached by three unknown men.

“An altercation then took place and the victim suffered a single stab wound to his armpit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 733 of April 7, 2024 when getting in touch.