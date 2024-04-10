Sheffield stabbings: Police say there is “no evidence” to suggest three incidents in three days are linked
Three attacks this week which have seen three people hospitalised with stab wounds are being treated as separate incidents, police have confirmed.
South Yorkshire Police said there is “no evidence to suggest any of them are linked”.
The attacks on Staniforth Road, Darnall yesterday (April 9) and on St Mary’s Gate on Monday (April 8) are being treated as targeted attacks.
Police have not confirmed whether the stabbing on Park Grange Road on Sunday (April 7), in which a 29-year-old man suffered a single stab wound to his armpit, is being treated as targeted.
Three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of GBH following Sunday’s incident and have since been released on police bail.
After last night’s stabbing in Darnall, which saw a 21-year-old man hospitalised with multiple stab wounds, a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
No arrests have been made in connection with the St Mary’s Gate stabbing.
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in his lower back and hands and hospitalised with “life-threatening” injuries in the underpass.
A second boy, also aged 17, was assaulted and suffered serious injuries in the attack.
People with information about any of the attacks should contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting the following information:
Park Grange Road, Arbourthorne: Incident 733 of April 7.
St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield City Centre: Incident 165 of April 8.
Staniforth Road, Darnall: Incident 761 of April 9.