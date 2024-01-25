Donetsk Way: Crash on road near Crystal Peaks causes chaos on transport
Crash on Sheffield road causes rush hour disruption
A car crash near Crystal Peaks has caused rush hour travel disruption today.
Supertram bosses say the crash, which does not involve a tram, happened near Donetsk Way, and has meant they have had to close a section of the line between Birley Lane and Donetsk Way.
Stagecoach, who run the trams, said in a statement: "Due to a non Tram RTC (road traffic collision) near Donetsk Way, the Blue route is running Birley Lane to Malin Bridge only.
"A single tram is running a shuttle service between Donetsk Way and Halfway until this is resolved."
Passengers can use their tickets on Stagecoach buses between Halfway and the City centre due to the incident..
Emergency services have been contacted for more information the incident.
We will update when we have more information