Police called to scene after late crash on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, with woman seriously injured

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a two cars collided on a South Yorkshire street, with one crashing into the garden of a nearby house

South Yorkshire Police closed Doncaster Road, Barnsley, after the incident which happened late last night December 5), with the road not re-opening until this morning, and which saw one of the drivers flee the scene,

Traffic was diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The crash involved a grey Kia Sorento and a black Range Rover, and police said it was reported that the Kia Sorento was travelling down Doncaster Road towards Barnsley town centre, when it collided with the Range Rover and crashed into a residential garden near St Joseph's Gardens.

Doncaster Road, Barnsley, was closed after a crash

They added in a statement: "It is then reported that the driver of the Range Rover fled the scene, leaving the driver of the Kia Sorrento, a 51-year-old woman, trapped. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and remains in hospital at this time.

"Doncaster Road was closed overnight and in the early hours of this morning but has since reopened after officers completed their work.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 1068 of 5 December 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively,, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Buses were also diverted.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Doncaster Road, Barnsley the police had closed the road in both directions.

All Barnsley services were being diverted via Grange Lane and Pontefract Road in both directions.

