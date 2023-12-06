Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between November 27 and December 1, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Offences related to PIP

Dianne Lorraine Drinkwater, 59, Skelton Way; failed to notify DWP of circumstances that would affect PIP payments; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Failure to ensure child attends school

Daniel Atkins, 36, of Ashby Drive; failed to ensure child attends school; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £155 Nicole Pinder, 27, of Ashby Drive; failed to ensure child attends school; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £155. Violent, harassing, or weapon-related offences

Gavin, Charles Wilson, 49, of Handsworth Road; assault of an emergency worker; community order, surcharge £114, costs £100.

Jake Malcolm Bonsall, 39, of Beaumont Crescent; breach of restraining order; community order made, surcahrge £95, costs £500.

Shane Hawksworth, 39, of Angram View; assault by beating; community order, restraining order made, £200 compensation, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Driving-related offences

Shaun Subhah Ali, 39, of Barnsley Road; incorrectly lit headlights; fined £50, surcharge £20.

Bilal Ditta, 20, of Albany Road; driving without due care and attention (driving too fast around a roundabout); fined £200, surcharge £104, costs £110, five points.

Jamie Lee Butterley, 37, of Firshill Close; drink driving (four times over the limit), without insurance, without licence, failure to stop after an accident; 12 weeks prison, surcharge £128, disqualified for 32 months.

Robert Crookes, 52, of Mary's Walk; causing a distraction to a motorist so the vehicle (a taxi), part of it or something inside it could be stolen; conditional discharge eight months, surcharge £26.

Julie Smith, 39, of Southey Hall Drive; driving without insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

Oliver Woodhead, 38, of Churchdale Mews; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £165, costs £110, six points.

Musli Cengu, 27, of Bard Street; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £110, disqualified for six months.