Delays possible as roadworks continue on Sheffield Parkway
Motorists could face delays again this weekend as roadworks continue on Sheffield Parkway.
Lane closures will be in place on Sunday, September 15 from 6am until 6pm while inspections are carried on the variable message signs (VMS), which are used to warn drivers of any incidents, accidents or diversions ahead.
The closures will be in place both heading in and out of the city centre.
Sheffield Council contractor Amey chose not to carry out the works on Sunday, August 18 – the day Sheffield United hosted their first Premier League game in 12 years.
Melissa Wise, operational director at Streets Ahead, said: “We are aware that lane and road closures can cause disruption, particularly on main routes, so we have made sure that we maintain two-way traffic, wherever possible.
“However, we need to close lanes in close proximity of our work to ensure the safety of our employees and motorists alike.
“We urge everyone to take extra care when driving around roadworks and to follow diversions and speed restrictions whilst our inspections are completed.”
Road signage will be in place during the works to inform motorists of diversions.
Visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead to find out more.