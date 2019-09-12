Sheffield leisure centre closed ‘until further notice’ as travellers set up in car park
A Sheffield leisure centre has been forced to close ‘until further notice’ after travellers set up camp in its car park once for the third time in four months.
Travellers were ordered to leave the Thorncliffe Leisure Centre last month but managers were forced to close the venue temporarily on Sunday.
Now, in a post on its Facebook page it said it will remain closed until further notice.
The statement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre will close today at 4pm and remain closed tomorrow morning.
“We will provide updates on the situation across our website and social media platforms.
“We will be communicating this message to swimming lessons and will continue to provide updates in due course.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
It is the third time in four months that travellers have set up camp at the site, which is run by Places for People.
Coun Mark Jones, the council’s cabinet member for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “In the case of Thorncliffe, we are aware of several complaints from people in the area and the management of the nearby Places for People leisure centre. This is clearly unacceptable and we will be convening a multi-agency approach including South Yorkshire Police to resolve this issue quickly.
“We have also advised Places for People of the steps it can take to avoid this happening again. We understand the concerns of people in the area and are taking this very seriously indeed.
“We will always work with those who respect our city where ever possible.”