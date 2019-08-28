Delays possible as roadworks continue on Sheffield Parkway
Motorists could face delays again this weekend as roadworks continue on Sheffield Parkway.
Lane closures will be in place on Sunday, September 1 from 6am until 6pm while inspections are carried on the variable message signs (VMS), which are used to warn drivers of any incidents, accidents or diversions ahead.
The closures will be in place both heading in and out of the city centre.
Sheffield Council contractor Amey chose not to carry out the works on Sunday, August 18 – the day Sheffield United hosted their first Premier League game in 12 years.
General maintenance work is also set to take place on Mosborough Parkway throughout September, with parts of the road being closed over several days, starting on Wednesday, September 4.
Work will take place between 10:15am and 2:30pm and diversions will be in place.
In addition, there will be two complete overnight road closures on Mosborough Parkway from 10pm to 5am on Wednesday, September 4, on the southbound carriageway from Coisley Hill to Moss Way and on Saturday, September 7, from the junction with Sheffield Parkway to Coisley Hill in both directions in and out of the city.
Melissa Wise, operational director at Streets Ahead, said: “We are aware that lane and road closures can cause disruption, particularly on main routes, so we have made sure that we maintain two-way traffic, wherever possible.
“However, we need to close lanes in close proximity of our work to ensure the safety of our employees and motorists alike.
“We urge everyone to take extra care when driving around roadworks and to follow diversions and speed restrictions whilst our inspections are completed.”
Road signage will be in place during the works to inform motorists of diversions.
See www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead to find out more.