£50,000 luxury car with no registered keeper found abandoned in Sheffield
A £50,000 luxury car with no registered keeper has been found abandoned in Sheffield.
The red Audi RS3 - recommended retail price £49,290 - was found abandoned on St Mary's Gate near Sheffield city centre on August 21.
The officers who found it and removed said that the vehcile was found to have no registered keeper.
A post on South Yorkshire Police's Sheffield South West Facebook page attracted dozens of funny comments from members of the public.
Stuart Mckenzie said: "Wondered where I’d left it."
Brian Boguszewicz said: "Dibs on the next one you find!"
And Matthew Holmshaw said: "I’ll have it."
Others suggested it may have been stolen from a dealership or have been used as a 'pool car' by criminals.