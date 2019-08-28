Major recruitment drive under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire
A major recruitment drive is under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire.
In June, South Yorkshire Police announced its biggest recruitment drive for more than a decade, with bosses keen to find the 500 new bobbies over the next few years as the service expands and to cover retirements.
The first in a series of information events for those interested in the roles is to be held on Tuesday, September 3.
Information on the role of a police officer, the recruitment process and eligibility criteria will be available.
The first event will take place at Robert Dyson House, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, with the presentation due to begin at 6.30pm.
Those wishing to attend must book a place first.
