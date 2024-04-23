This was the state of Crystal Peaks bus station today, as it remained closed following a crash which cause major disruption on Monday night.

Pictures taken by our photographer show both metal barriers and red and white striped tape in place to keep people away from the scene as well as debris from the incident.

The bus station was damaged after a bus mounted the kerb, destroying bus shelters. Emergency services were also called to the scene.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Some of the debris can still be seen in the pictures taken at the Peaks Mount interchange.

It is not yet known when the bus station will re-open, and Travel South Yorkshire says it will keep passengers notified.

Look at the picture gallery below to see the scene as it appeared today.

1 . Barriers Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Barriers are in place. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Taped off Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Picture shows the area taped off. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Debris Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station causing its closure. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales