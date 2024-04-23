Crystal Peaks bus station: Pictures show state of interchange today as bus station remains closed

Gallery of pictures show the scene today at Crystal Peaks bus station, after damage caused by bus cash which closed it

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 20:35 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 20:47 BST

This was the state of Crystal Peaks bus station today, as it remained closed following a crash which cause major disruption on Monday night.

Pictures taken by our photographer show both metal barriers and red and white striped tape in place to keep people away from the scene as well as debris from the incident.

Details of what happened emerged earlier today

The bus station was damaged after a bus mounted the kerb, destroying bus shelters. Emergency services were also called to the scene.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Some of the debris can still be seen in the pictures taken at the Peaks Mount interchange.

It is not yet known when the bus station will re-open, and Travel South Yorkshire says it will keep passengers notified.

Look at the picture gallery below to see the scene as it appeared today.

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Barriers are in place. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

1. Barriers

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Barriers are in place. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Picture shows the area taped off. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

2. Taped off

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Picture shows the area taped off. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station causing its closure. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

3. Debris

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station causing its closure. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

4. Bus stop

Scene of accident at Crystal Peaks bus station, causing its closure. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins

