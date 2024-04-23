Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Sheffield bus station remains closed today as details emerged of the dramatic bus crash which devastated the site last night.

Travel bosses closed the Crystal Peaks bus station on Peaks Mount yesterday, after one of TM Travel’s vehicles appeared to have crashed into bus shelters, effectively demolishing them. Pictures from the scene show glass and debris on the ground.

The road was also closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident, and the bus was later towed away by a rescue vehicle

The scene after the crash yesterday, showing the damaged bus and destroyed shelter

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has today issued a statement describing the incident, and confirming that the bus station remained closed today.

They said: “At around 6.30pm on Monday 22 April, a bus mounted the kerb and crashed into the bus shelters at Crystal Peaks Bus Station. No passengers were on the bus at the time and nobody was injured as a result of this incident.

"The bus station remains closed today (Tuesday, April 23). We are working with the site owners to arrange temporary facilities while repairs take place.”

They said they would keep customers updated on bus stop changes.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident, and both have issued statements.

The police said: “We were called yesterday (April 22) around 6.30pm to Crystal Peaks Bus Station, Peaks Mount, to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“It is reported that a bus was involved in a collision with a building. There were no injuries reported.

“Fire and police attended and the road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery and to clear the road.”

The fire service said it sent crews from Birley and Aston fire stations to the incident, and were on the scene until 7.04pm.