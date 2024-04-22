Crystal Peaks bus incident: Picture shows damaged bus as operator First announces disruption near centre

Picture reveals apparent serious damage to bus as operator announces serious disruption to buses near Sheffield mall
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 21:16 BST
This was the scene at a major Sheffield bus station today - after an incident involving a bus.

The photo shows the scene at the bus station at Crystal Peaks and appears to shows a blackened bus being attacked to a recovery vehicle. It appears to have suffered serious damage to the front of the vehicle.

Bus operator First has confirmed that they have had disruption at Crystal Peaks today affecting their 120 service - but has not explained details of what happened.

Pictures shows apparent serious damage to bus as workers prepare to tow it awayPictures shows apparent serious damage to bus as workers prepare to tow it away
They said in a statement shortly before 7pm on social media: “There is disruption at Crystal Peaks Interchange.

“Services will divert via Peaks Mount, Waterthorpe Greenway and Ochre Dyke Lane in both directions until further notice.

“We are unable to serve The Interchange during this time.”

The Star has approached First Bus, South Yorkshire Police, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details.

