Sheffield rail passengers are expected to face some disruption over the Easter period, due to engineering routes and changes to the usual timetable.

Long-distance train operator, CrossCountry, is set to alter its timetable until Saturday, April 6, 2024, in a bid to try and 'ensure smooth and reliable journeys'.

A spokesperson for the firm said it is hoped that by 'focusing on specific services over certain periods of the bank holiday weekend will reduce the chance that these key services are cancelled - ensuring rail passengers can reach their destinations safely and smoothly over the long weekend'.

Additionally, planned engineering work on various CrossCountry routes will mean increased journey times and bus replacement services at different times over the Easter weekend.

Richard Morris, CrossCountry’s service delivery director, said: “This Easter we’re dedicated to keeping last-minute cancellations to a minimum for customers around the country.

“We know that the Easter holidays are a popular time for leisure travel, and this year a range of factors mean there will be more changes than normal to CrossCountry services over the bank holiday weekend.

“As usual for this time of year, we’re asking customers to check before they travel on the CrossCountry app or with National Rail Enquiries to make sure their journey is going ahead as planned.”

Up-to-date detail on planned changes to CrossCountry services over the Easter bank holiday weekend can be found at www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/disruption

Planned engineering work on CrossCountry routes this Easter weekend

Friday, March 29:

Buses will replace trains between Ely and Cambridge.

Saturday, March 30:

Buses will replace trains between Ely and Cambridge / Stansted Airport.

Trains will not run between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central. Buses will replace trains between Edinburgh and Motherwell, whilst other operators will continue to run train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central.

Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate.

Sunday, March 31:

Buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Cambridge North via March and Ely.

Trains will not run between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central. Buses will replace trains between Edinburgh and Motherwell, whilst other operators will continue to run train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central.

Buses will replace trains between Leeds and Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate.

Buses will replace trains between Southampton Airport Parkway, Southampton Central and Bournemouth.

The 09:01 and 10:01 Birmingham New Street to Manchester Piccadilly services will both be retimed to depart a few minutes earlier than usual at 08:57 and 09:57 respectively.

Monday, April 1: