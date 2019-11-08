John Mothersole released a statement in the early hours of this morning, stressing that the council is working closely with partners ‘to keep people across the city safe’.

He said: “A major incident has been declared in response to the period of prolonged rainfall over the last 24 hours resulting in flood warnings for all our major rivers across the city. We are working closely with all our partners to keep people across the city safe.

Sheffield under water after flooding in Sheffield yesterday and overnight (Picture Brian Hopwood)

“There has been significant travel disruption and a number of road closures across the city.

“The latest position at the current time is that there is some ‘overtopping’ of the flood defences at the Lower Don Valley. This is not a breach of the defences, but some water is coming over the top of the defences in some places. The is mainly a business area and no residential properties are likely to be affected by this; we will liaise closely with the businesses affected.

“We are also closely monitoring a number of properties where water is coming up through the cellars. This is caused by the rising water table rather than flooding as such. There have been no compulsory evacuations, but the Environment Agency and Amey are on site and keeping a close eye on the situation. At the other residential areas previously identified as being at risk, flooding has not affected these properties.

“There have been no compulsory evacuations in the city at this time. Two to three homes in the Ecclesfield area have chosen to evacuate for their own peace of mind. They have made their own arrangements to stay with family and friends.