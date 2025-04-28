Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An MP has begun a petition after two important bus routes through his constituency were recently cancelled by operators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, launched the petition a month ago when First Buses announced plans to cut the 95a and 95b routes, which provided important links to Sheffield city centre and Crystal Peaks for residents in Swallownest.

The cancellation came into place yesterday (April 27), with First instead providing increased journeys of the 95 route between Sheffield and Walkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet this alternative provision doesn’t help those in Swallownest or Aughton, who have now lost their connection to major locations, the MP says.

MP Jake Richards blasts bus service as 'a disgrace' after vital services in his area were cancelled amidst a raft of new changes. He has begun a petition as he campaigns to bring these services back. | Jake Richards MP

“The bus system in our area is a disgrace,” Jake wrote in his newsletter.

“Private companies keep taking routes out of service, and the routes we do have are unreliable and slow.

“The recent cancellation of the 95a and 95b route through Aston, Aughton and Swallownest is an example of why our buses need to be in public control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes in Swallownest one of many alterations made as part of regular service revisions, which also includes formation of a new X11 service to replace the 205 between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham Hospital.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) recently announced that they would be bringing bus services under public control, though the effects of this are not meant to come into play until 2027.

Back in March when this landmark decision was announced, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “We’re going back to the future. We used to have a world-class public transport system in South Yorkshire.

“When I was growing up here in Sheffield we used to have 2p bus fares, buses all over the place connecting up our communities, and then, as a result of privatisation over the last 40 years we’ve lost that and we’re now in a place where our bus network simply isn’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve taken the decision to bring our buses back under public control in 2027 so we can be back in charge of routes and fares and timetables.”

Jake’s petition - which sees to restore the services in the meantime - is still open and he is asking for personal stories related to the effects of these cancellations to support his campaign.

Those in the area who wish to share can do so here.

First have been approached for a comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.