Plans unveiled to transform members club into 11 modern apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal to convert the Dearne Burlington Club on High Street in Wath-upon-Dearne into 11 apartments has been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application seeks permission for the redevelopment of the private members club, which includes both two-storey and first-floor extensions to the side and rear of the existing building.

The development, submitted by Domestic Trade Services, also includes a shared outdoor amenity space, off-street parking, and bin storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state that the extensions will positioned to the rear of the building, with flat roofs designed to reduce their visual prominence. Views of the proposed additions would largely be obscured by existing landscaping and surrounding structures.

A proposal to convert the Dearne Burlington Club on High Street in Wath-upon-Dearne into 11 apartments has been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Under the plans, the building, would be stripped back to its original brick finish. Internally, the conversion will result in 11 one-bedroom apartments of varying sizes, each with their own kitchen, bathroom, and living space.

The scheme also retains a 17 square metre office unit on the ground floor and provides a communal garden area measuring 170 square metres, accessible from within the building. The site already has an access point from the High Street, which will continue to be used for both pedestrians and vehicles. A total of 15 parking spaces will be provided on site, along with secure storage for refuse and recycling.

While no formal objections to the principle of the scheme have been recorded, environmental health officers have issued a number of recommendations aimed at preventing disruption to nearby residents during construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They warn that noise and dust could become a nuisance if not carefully managed, and advise that working hours on site be restricted to between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays, with no work permitted on Sundays or public holidays.

The planning application remains under review and a decision is expected following consideration of the submitted materials and consultation feedback.