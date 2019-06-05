Coach fire extinguished after M1 blaze near Meadowhall
A coach fire on the M1 near to Meadowhall has been extinguished and traffic is starting to move again.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019, 09:15
The blaze broke out on the northbound M1 between Junction 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley at around 7.45am today.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and left the scene an hour later.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Three lanes of the motorway were closed during the height of the blaze but all but one are now re-open.
Recovery arrangements have been made for the damaged coach.
There were no passengers on the coach and the driver escaped unharmed.