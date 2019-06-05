Tests continue on body of Rotherham murder victim
Tests are continuing on the body of a Rotherham murder victim found four months after she vanished.
Alena Grlakova was last seen alive on Boxing Day 2018 and her naked body was discovered on Monday, April 8.
The 38-year-old, who had four children, was reported missing by her family in January 2019 and it was established that she had last been seen alive on Wednesday, December 26, when she left the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, at 10.30pm that evening.
Her body was found four months later on land behind the hotel.
A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail as enquiries continue.
Alena moved to Rotherham in 2008 for a better life.
She was estranged from her husband, Viliam Grlak, who said she had been leading a ‘chaotic and transient life’ at the time of her death.
In a new statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the death of Alena Grlakova in Rotherham are continuing.
“Further tests remain underway to determine the exact cause of her death.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 453 of April 8.
The incident room can be called direct on 01709 443540 or Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.