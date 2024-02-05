Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash on a major Sheffield road early this morning has caused delays to trams this morning.

Incident caused disruption to traffic on White Lane, near Intake, in the city earlier today.

The road has now been cleared following the incident, but Supertram bosses have reported delays to early services.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details on the incident.

Stagecoach Supertram said in a statement this morning at 8am: "RTC (road traffic collision) on White Lane which disrupted some services on the Blue route.

"This is now clear and services are running through with some delays.