Chapeltown Road Sheffield: Police and ambulance sent to scene after crash outside Ecclesfield School
Emergency services closed a busy Sheffield road after a car crash outside one of the city's biggest schools.
Both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to the scene on Chapeltown Road, after the incident outside Ecclesfield School.
It is understood to have happened around 12noon today.
Police confirmed they attended the scene, and said they understood that the crash involved only minor injuries.
They added in a statement: "The road was closed for around an hour while recovery took place and debris was cleared."
There is no suggestion that anyone from the school was involved.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.
